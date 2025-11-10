Harbour Energy advances multiple global oil and gas projects with capital-efficient development plans

Harbour Energy says the partners in the Zama oil field have submitted a more capital-efficient development plan to the Mexican regulator, according to the company's latest operations update.

This involves a phased development of the estimated 750 MMboe resource. Harbour has 32.2% interest in the PEMEX-operated project.

In Block 30 in Mexico’s Salina del Istmo Basin, Harbour (as operator) is maturing options for an FPSO for the Kan Field, and it aims to start the FEED process next year.

This follows successful appraisal work earlier this year that led to a 50% upgrade in the resource to about 500 MMboe in place. TotalEnergies is the other partner.

In Argentina, Harbour is a 15% partner in the Southern Energy LNG project, involving two FLNGs with combined capacity of about 6 MMt/year.

All environmental licenses, export permits and RIGI incentives are in place for both vessels, and EPC contracts have been awarded including for the mooring system, offshore pipeline and the compression stations.

In the Norwegian Sea, the company expects to complete its Maria Phase 2 field development shortly, with the fourth well due online before year-end. Nearby, production from the Dvalin North tieback should start in 2026.

For the multi-Tcf Andaman Sea gas play offshore Indonesia, the partners are considering a phased development of all the discoveries with production starting on the Tangkulo Field.