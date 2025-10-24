QatarEnergy seeks farm-in to frontier North Cleopatra Block offshore Egypt

Shell has agreed to farm out a 27% interest in the North Cleopatra Block offshore Egypt to QatarEnergy.

Pending approval from Egypt’s government for the transfer, Shell will retain a 36% operated interest in the block in the frontier Herodotus Basin in the Mediterranean Sea.

Orher partners in North Cleopatra are Chevron (27%) and Tharwa Petroleum Co. (10%).

North Cleopatra covers more than 3,400 sq km in water dephs of up to 2,600 m. It is adjacent to the North El-Dabaa Block, in which QatarEnergy has a 23% interest.

Last month, QatarEnergy awarded a four-year offshore drilling services contract for the Aquamarine Driller jackup, according to owner/operator ADES Holding. It follows the extended term secured this May for ADES’ Sapphire Driller, also for operations offshore Qatar.