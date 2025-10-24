QatarEnergy seeks farm-in to frontier North Cleopatra Block offshore Egypt

QatarEnergy will join Shell and Chevron in exploring the deepwater North Cleopatra Block in the Mediterranean Sea, subject to approval from the Egyptian government.
Related To: 
Oct. 24, 2025
ID 19215052 © Look67 | Dreamstime.com
Drilling rigs in Egyptian offshore concession area in southern Mediterranean Sea
Courtesy QatarEnergy
QatarEnergy map shows location of expanded exploration footprint offshore Egypt

Shell has agreed to farm out a 27% interest in the North Cleopatra Block offshore Egypt to QatarEnergy.

Pending approval from Egypt’s government for the transfer, Shell will retain a 36% operated interest in the block in the frontier Herodotus Basin in the Mediterranean Sea.

Orher partners in North Cleopatra are Chevron (27%) and Tharwa Petroleum Co. (10%).

North Cleopatra covers more than 3,400 sq km in water dephs of up to 2,600 m. It is adjacent to the North El-Dabaa Block, in which QatarEnergy has a 23% interest.

Last month, QatarEnergy awarded a four-year offshore drilling services contract for the Aquamarine Driller jackup, according to owner/operator ADES Holding. It follows the extended term secured this May for ADES’ Sapphire Driller, also for operations offshore Qatar.

Courtesy Valaris via Instagram
Leonid Eremeychuk/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Courtesy Energos Infrastructure
Energos Winter FSRU
Courtesy Drilling HSE's YouTube
