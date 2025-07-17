EGAS contracts second FSRU for Damietta terminal offshore Egypt

A subsidiary of New Fortress Energy (NFE) has signed a five-year agreement to deploy the Energos Winter floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) in the Egyptian sector of the Mediterranean Sea.

The 138,250-cu. m vessel will operate at Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Co.’s (EGAS) LNG import terminal at Damietta. NFE added that the vessel, its second FSRU to be stationed in Egyptian waters, could join the Energos Eskimo next month.

EGAS Managing Director Yasseen Mohamed said the arrangement would contribute “to the security of natural gas supply for the Arab Republic of Egypt over the next five years.”