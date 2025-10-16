BP selects Valaris rig for multi-well job offshore Egypt

Valaris says that its Valaris DS-12 drillship has been awarded a five-well contract with BP Exploration Delta Ltd. for work offshore Egypt.

The contract is expected to commence in 2Q 2026 and has an estimated duration of 350 days.

The estimated total contract value, inclusive of a mobilization fee, is approximately $140 million. The contract also includes three option wells.

The contract represents a return to Egypt for the Valaris DS-12 drillship. In late 2022, BP had selected the Valrais DS-12 for a four-well contract offshore Egypt.

More recently, BP had used the rig for drilling activities on its West Nile Delta in Egyptian waters.