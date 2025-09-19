Chevron and Israel to build gas pipeline from the Leviathan field to Egypt

Chevron has signed an agreement with state-owned Israel Natural Gas Lines to begin construction of the Nitzana natural gas pipeline, a new system which will transport gas from Israel’s Leviathan field to Egyptian markets.

The new pipeline was announced by Leviathan project partner NewMed Energy on September 16.

Once construction is completed, expected in 2028, the Nitzana pipeline will transport up to 600 mcf/d (6.2 bcm/year), increasing Israel’s total export capacity to Egypt to more than 2.2 bcf/day (22.6 bcm/year).

Leviathan holds an estimated 600 bcm of reserves. In August 2025, the Leviathan field’s partners — Chevron, and Israel’s NewMed and Ratio Energies — signed a $35-billion deal to supply natural gas to Egypt.

The Nitzana project was approved by the Israeli government in 2023. It also calls for the construction of a pipeline and a compressor station in the Ramat Hovav area in southern Israel and about 65 km of pipeline (40 miles) to the Nitzana border crossing.

The project is intended to help ease Egypt’s energy crisis, as the country continues to spend billions importing LNG.