GTT designing cryogenic tanks for west coast Malaysia FSRU

Samsung Heavy Industries has asked GTT to design the cryogenic tanks for a new floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) ordered by Malaysian ship-owner MISC.

It will be the first FSRU in MISC’s fleet, and it will be deployed at Lumut, Perak State on west coast Malaysia. It will support development of local gas supply infrastructure.

The FSRU is due to be delivered in first-quarter 2029.

The tanks will provide a total capacity of 170,000 cu. m. The tanks will be fitted with GTT’s Mark III membrane containment system.