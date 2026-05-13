GTT designing cryogenic tanks for west coast Malaysia FSRU

Samsung is building the vessel for MISC.
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May 13, 2026
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Copyright Hoegh Evi (fka Hoegh LNG); Courtesy GTT
FSRU (c) Hoegh LNG - Höegh-Grace

Samsung Heavy Industries has asked GTT to design the cryogenic tanks for a new floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) ordered by Malaysian ship-owner MISC.

It will be the first FSRU in MISC’s fleet, and it will be deployed at Lumut, Perak State on west coast Malaysia. It will support development of local gas supply infrastructure.

The FSRU is due to be delivered in first-quarter 2029.

The tanks will provide a total capacity of 170,000 cu. m. The tanks will be fitted with GTT’s Mark III membrane containment system.

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Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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