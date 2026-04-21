EXMAR starts work on second FSRU for Eemshaven terminal

EXMAR has embarked on the conversion of a dual-fuel diesel electric membrane LNG carrier to a new floating storage regasification unit (FSRU).

This will be deployed to support expansion of the EemsEnergyTerminal (a subsidiary of Gasunie and Vopak) in Eemshaven, the Netherlands.

It follows signing of a conditional charter party that covers both the extension of the existing Eemshaven LNG FSRU and a newly converted FSRU.

FID on the expansion program is expected to go through by mid-year.

EXMAR has also ordered a 750 MMcf/d regasification plant from Gas Solutions.

The two vessels, moored alongside each other, will likely have a combined storage capacity of 190,000 cu. m of LNG and a total regas capacity of 1,350 MMcf/d.