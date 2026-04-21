EXMAR starts work on second FSRU for Eemshaven terminal

The converted LNG carrier will boost LNG storage and regasification capacity at the terminal.
April 21, 2026
Courtesy EXMAR
EXMAR launches conversion works for new FSRU

EXMAR has launched the conversion works for a new FSRU, advancing the long-term expansion of the EemsEnergyTerminal.

EXMAR has embarked on the conversion of a dual-fuel diesel electric membrane LNG carrier to a new floating storage regasification unit (FSRU).

This will be deployed to support expansion of the EemsEnergyTerminal (a subsidiary of Gasunie and Vopak) in Eemshaven, the Netherlands.

It follows signing of a conditional charter party that covers both the extension of the existing Eemshaven LNG FSRU and a newly converted FSRU.

FID on the expansion program is expected to go through by mid-year.

EXMAR has also ordered a 750 MMcf/d regasification plant from Gas Solutions.

The two vessels, moored alongside each other, will likely have a combined storage capacity of 190,000 cu. m of LNG and a total regas capacity of 1,350 MMcf/d.

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About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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