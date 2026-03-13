Karpowership orders eighth FSRU from Seatrium

The latest project involves converting an LNG carrier to a vessel with a 600-MMcf/d regasification capacity.
Related To: 
March 13, 2026
Courtesy Kinetics Energies
LNGT Oceania FSRU

LNGT Oceania FSRU

Karpowership has contracted Seatrium for an eighth FSRU conversion, following a letter of intent signed by the two parties last August.

Seatrium will convert the LNG carrier LNG Karadeniz to an FSRU with a regasification capacity of up to 600 MMcf/d.

The workscope covers installation of a regasification module, a spread-mooring system, and integration of supporting systems such as cargo handling, LNG offloading, utilities, electrical distribution, and automation and control systems.

Recently, Seatrium delivered the FSRU LNGT Powership Oceania, lifting the total number of FSRU and FSU conversions completed by the company to 23.

Exclusive content:

Courtesy Gasgrid Finland
Gasgrid Finland
There has been a shift toward more agile and decentralized LNG logistics, where FSRUs are positioned as a critical component of modern energy infrastructure.
Jan. 23, 2025
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