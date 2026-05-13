SBM Offshore plans further FPSO fleet expansion

SBM Offshore has ordered two more newbuild Fast4Ward MPF hulls to support ongoing tendering for FPSO projects, according to the company's latest quarterly report.

Of the four now on order, one will support the Longtail development project offshore Guyana. Operator ExxonMobil awarded FEED contracts to SBM in March. Assuming government approval, the Longtail FPSO will have the largest gas-handling capacity among the global fleet, SBM claims.

The company is also tendering for two FPSOs for projects in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin offshore Brazil, with substantial gas processing capacity in both cases.

In addition, SBM plans to replace its joint-venture owned installation vessel in the next three years or so with a new facility that should offer improved reliability and integration of more offshore installation work scopes.

This, the company believes, will reduce the execution risk for clients and improve the predictability of its EPCI schedules and costs.