SBM Offshore plans further FPSO fleet expansion

SBM Offshore is tendering for two FPSOs with strong gas-handling capabilities for projects offshore Brazil.
Related To: 
May 13, 2026
Add Us On Google
Photo by Ivan Blanco; Courtesy SBM Offshore
Prosperity FPSO sailaway_SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore has ordered two more newbuild Fast4Ward MPF hulls to support ongoing tendering for FPSO projects, according to the company's latest quarterly report.

Of the four now on order, one will support the Longtail development project offshore Guyana. Operator ExxonMobil awarded FEED contracts to SBM in March. Assuming government approval, the Longtail FPSO will have the largest gas-handling capacity among the global fleet, SBM claims.

The company is also tendering for two FPSOs for projects in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin offshore Brazil, with substantial gas processing capacity in both cases.

In addition, SBM plans to replace its joint-venture owned installation vessel in the next three years or so with a new facility that should offer improved reliability and integration of more offshore installation work scopes.

This, the company believes, will reduce the execution risk for clients and improve the predictability of its EPCI schedules and costs.

Related content:

ID 347677371 © Al Victor | Dreamstime.com
offshore FPSO unit
This roundup highlights recent FPSO activity worldwide, including progress from FEED work in Canada to new production startups in Brazil, spanning multiple stages of the asset...
May 8, 2026
ID 58917463 © Ggw1962 | Dreamstime.com
offshore FPSO operations
Two OTC technical papers highlighted how FPSO hull design, marine systems simplification and remote inspection technologies are converging to reduce personnel exposure while maintaining...
May 6, 2026

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
Email

Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Offshore leasing uncertainty drives higher energy costs for US consumers, CEA says
Case study: Delivering a 3 million‑lb landing string for 20k ultradeepwater operations