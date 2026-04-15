Petrobras green-lights Sergipe-Deepwater projects offshore Brazil

Petrobras has taken FID on the Sergpipe Deepwater (SEAP) I project in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin offshore northeast Brazil.

Last December, the Board had approved the SEAP II project. The overall development will open a new production frontier in the country’s north-east region, Petrobras said, and increase gas supplies to Brazil.

The two projects will produce more than 1 BBoe, with total anticipated investments of more than R$60 billion.

SEAP I covers reservoirs with light, good-quality oil in the Agulhinha, Agulhinha Oeste, and Palombeta fields in the offshore BM-SEAL-10 and BM-SEAL-11 concessions. The FPSO, P-81, will produce 120,000 b/d of oil and process 10 MMcm/d of gas.

SEAP II will develop light oil reservoirs in the Budião, Budião Noroeste and Palombeta fields, 80 km offshore in the BM-SEAL-4, BM-SEAL-4A and BM-SEAL-10 concessions. In this case, the FPSO P-87 will be designed to produce 120,000 b/d of oil and to process 12 MMcm/d of gas.

For both projects, Petrobras had investigated the feasibility of cost reductions and synergies with its key equipment suppliers, initiating the contracting process for the platforms under the Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) contracting model.

Signing of the contracts should take place in May 2026, following partner approvals and the completion of Petrobras’ governance procedures.

SBM Offshore will construct both platforms. In addition, the development will involve construction and interconnection of 32 wells, and a 134-km long gas export gas pipeline (111 km offshore and 23 km onshore).

The bidding process for the subsea Christmas Trees and other equipment for both projects is also under way, with bidding for the remaining infrastructure likely to start later this year.

Petrobras’ partner in BM-SEAL-11 (SEAP I) is IBV Brasil Petróleo, while ONGC Campos is the co-venturer in BM-SEAL-4 (SEAP 2). Petrobras has full ownership of BM-SEAL-4A and BM-SEAL-10.