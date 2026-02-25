DOF acquires two high-end AHTS vessels

DOF Group has entered an agreement to strengthen its offshore support fleet through acquiring two anchorhandling tug supply (AHTS) vessels.

The 2011-built Aurora Saltfjord and Aurora Sandefjord are said to be among the most powerful AHTS vessels globally, both providing a bollard pull of almost 400 metric tons.

At the same time, DOF has arranged to sell one of its existing AHTS vessels, the 2010-built, 252-mt Skandi Laser, for about $100 million. The vessel has been working on a subsea project in West Africa.

The two acquired vessels, to be renamed Skandi Saltfjord and Skandi Sandefjord, are among the most recent additions to the AHTS >300 mt bollard segment, DOF pointed out, with no newbuilding activity on the horizon due to the associated ultra-high costs.

Both should strengthen DOF’s capacity to execute subsea projects. The company plans to continue to optimize its fleet optimization efforts, prioritizing divestment of non-core capability vessels.

It expects to take delivery of the Sandefjord in April 2026, and the Saltfjord during June/July 2026. Skandi Laser should be delivered to its new owner in May, with DOF continuing to have management responsibilities for the vessel.

“The AHTS market has lagged the broader subsea vessel market somewhat, and we now see clear signs that the AHTS market is catching up driven by strong demand across geographies. We already have project backlog for Skandi Skansen in 2027, showing that clients are securing this type of critical capacity earlier than previously, and we further see a strong pipeline of prospects that suit high-end AHTS vessels."

—Mons S. Aase, CEO, DOF Group