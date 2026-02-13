NOV wins equipment contracts for ‘next-generation’ wind turbine installation vessel

NOV says that it has been awarded contracts for the design and supply of critical equipment for a next-generation wind turbine installation jack-up vessel, based on its GustoMSC NG-16000X design.

This project will see the construction of the advanced installation vessel by Hanwha Ocean, with delivery scheduled for the second quarter of 2028.

This marks the fourth NG-16000X vessel to be built, says NOV. Tailored to meet Korea’s future demands in offshore wind installation, the NG-16000X will offer enhanced carrying and lifting capacities, with longer legs designed to enable operations in greater water depths. Notably, the design is prepared for alternative fuel adaptations, including liquefied natural gas (LNG) and ammonia.

The jackup vessel will feature the proprietary GustoMSC Rack & Pinion jacking system with a variable speed drive.

Further, NOV says that the regenerative power feature of the jacking system will allow energy generated during operations to be fed back into the vessel’s electrical system, maximizing efficiency.

In addition, the vessel will be equipped with a 2,600-ton leg-encircling crane, a feature that is designed to ensure readiness for future offshore wind market requirements in Korea.