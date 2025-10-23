LLOG and partners progress in Gulf of Mexico Who Dat, Salamanca oil and gas operations

LLOG has started the "Define" phase for the Who Dat East development in the US Gulf of Mexico, with front end engineering and design in progress.
Partner Karoon Energy said in its third-quarter report the preferred concept is a single-well subsea tieback, either to the Who Dat floating production system or a manifold, with the possibility to add further wells in the future.
The co-venturers expect to take FID early in 2026, subject to a review of project economics.
A sidetrack well (E6) is currently drilling on the main field, targeting a reservoir that is producing in other Who Dat wells. If successful, it could be brought online by the end of this year at an initial rate of 3,000 bbl/d to 5,000 bbl/d of liquids.
Both are producing via the refurbished Independence Hub FPU, which has been upgraded for extended operations.
To support this and other developments in the region, Tampnet has extended its subsea fiber system by 140 km and expanded its 4G/5G LTE coverage by about 10,000 sq km.
The solution, which includes fiber-based connectivity and the company’s private 5G infrastructure, is designed to integrate with FirstNet and AT&T and is supported by LEO satellite backup to ensure uninterrupted operations, the company said.
Its US Gulf network now exceeds 1,700 km of subsea fiber, which connects more than 20 offshore facilities.