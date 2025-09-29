LLOG announces start of production at Salamanca FPU

LLOG Exploration Offshore, L.L.C. reports that it has achieved first production at the Salamanca floating production unit (FPU) located in Keathley Canyon 689, in approximately 6,400 feet of water.
In its announcement, the company noted that initial production recently began from a well previously drilled and completed in the Leon field, “adding important new long-term energy production in the Gulf of America.”
LLOG further noted that production from a second and third well is forecasted to come online in the fourth quarter of this year which will be the initial producing well from the Castile field and an additional Leon well.
A third well from the Leon field is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026 and another well in the Castile field is planned for 2026.
LLOG is the operator of the Salamanca FPU, as well as the Leon and Castile discoveries with Repsol and O.G. Oil & Gas as non-operating working interest owners.
LLOG entered the Leon field as the operator in 2019 through an agreement with Repsol that also brought the global multi-energy company into the LLOG-operated Castile field, with the goal to accelerate plans and optimize the economics of developing both discoveries. O.G. Oil & Gas joined the partnership in 2024.
The Salamanca project included the refurbishment of a former production facility, Independence Hub, which was transformed into an FPU with a capacity of 60,000 barrels of oil per day and 40 million cubic feet of natural gas per day.
LLOG says that this “innovative approach” significantly minimized the environmental impact of the project by reusing existing infrastructure and reduced time, “ultimately enhancing economic returns.” And the transformation of the Independence Hub platform into the Salamanca FPU enabled LLOG to meet its goal of attaining initial production in 2025.