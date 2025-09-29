LLOG announces start of production at Salamanca FPU

LLOG Exploration Offshore, L.L.C. reports that it has achieved first production at the Salamanca floating production unit (FPU) located in Keathley Canyon 689, in approximately 6,400 feet of water.

In its announcement, the company noted that initial production recently began from a well previously drilled and completed in the Leon field, “adding important new long-term energy production in the Gulf of America.”

LLOG further noted that production from a second and third well is forecasted to come online in the fourth quarter of this year which will be the initial producing well from the Castile field and an additional Leon well.

A third well from the Leon field is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026 and another well in the Castile field is planned for 2026.