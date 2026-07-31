Borr Drilling acquires five Mexico jackups as Keppel launches offshore rig fund

Borr Drilling has added five jackup rigs in Mexico through BC Ventures, while Keppel plans to monetize up to 10 legacy offshore rigs through a new offshore fund amid a strengthening drilling market.
July 31, 2026
2 min read
Add Us On Google

Why this news matters:

  • Global jackup utilization remains high, and both transactions reflect growing confidence that offshore drilling activity will continue to support strong demand for available rigs. 

  • Keppel's comments highlight a broader industry challenge: an aging worldwide rig fleet and limited newbuild activity could restrict future supply, potentially supporting dayrates and asset values for modern rigs.

 

Courtesy Borr Drilling
Borr Drilling offshore jackup rig

Borr Drilling recently expanded its global fleet through the acquisition of five jackup rigs in Mexico.

Borr Drilling and Keppel have each announced moves to expand their exposure to the offshore drilling market, with Borr adding five jackups in Mexico and Keppel establishing a new offshore fund designed to monetize up to 10 legacy rigs amid tightening global rig supply.

Borr expands Mexico presence

Courtesy Fontis Energy
Oberon jackup rig

Oberon jackup rig

BC Ventures, Borr Drilling’s 50:50 joint venture with its well construction partner in Mexico, has completed the acquisition of five jackup rigs from Fontis Finance for $287 million.

BC Ventures has acquired the rig-owning entities of two Friede & Goldman JU-2000E design rigs, the Oberon and Titania FE, and three LeTourneau Super 116-C design rigs, the Courageous, Defender, and Intrepid.

All are presently located in Mexico.

The transaction increases Borr’s owned and jointly-owned global fleet to 34 rigs, as well as expanding its presence in Mexico’s shallow-water sector.

Keppel launches offshore rig fund

In Singapore, Keppel plans to monetize up to 10 legacy rigs through a new private fund, Keppel Offshore Fund (KOF), managed by the company.

And an indirect subsidiary of Keppel, along with funds, accounts and entities managed by Apollo, have agreed to subscribe for limited partnership interests in the fund.

Through the indirect subsidiary Rigco Holding, Keppel will divest six operational rigs this year to KOF for about $1.2 billion.

In addition, Keppel plans to progressively complete and potentially divest four further rigs, in various stages of completion, to KOF from 2027 to 2028. The potential price could be $998 million.

Another three legacy rigs are not part of this transaction; Keppel will explore options for their monetization.

The company said the arrangement, which remains subject to regulatory approvals, coincides with a strengthening offshore rig market, with high utilization rates and structural supply constraints.

Aging fleet supports long-term demand

Keppel added that after a decade that brought no newbuild activity, the global drilling fleet is aging rapidly and the higher cost, longer construction lead times and stricter financing requirements for newbuild rigs will likely serve to constrain future supply. 

So, there should be sustained demand for high-quality modern offshore rigs, with attractive opportunities for the owners.

Market context

  • Borr is one of the largest pure-play jackup contractors, with a fleet focused on modern premium jackups.
  • Mexico remains one of the world's most active shallow-water drilling regions, driven primarily by Pemex development programs.
  • Industry analysts have repeatedly pointed to limited new jackup construction during the past decade, resulting in a tightening supply of high-specification rigs as offshore activity recovers.

Exclusive content:

Luc de Zeeuw/2254804458/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Ongoing wave of M&A reflects market desire for fewer contractors with stronger capabilities
While much focus has been placed on drilling contractors, other offshore players are consolidating as well.
July 13, 2026
connect11/1408944450/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Top 10 Offshore Drillers: ADES’ acquisition strategy lands it at top
The industry is moving toward a leaner, more efficient rig fleet, and more consolidation is expected.
July 2, 2026
Contributors:

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
Email

Jeremy Beckman

Staff Writer / Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Offshore leasing uncertainty drives higher energy costs for US consumers, CEA says
Case study: Delivering a 3 million‑lb landing string for 20k ultradeepwater operations