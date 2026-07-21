PETRONAS, Velesto agree to early release of NAGA 8 jackup rig

Velesto Drilling and PETRONAS North Ketapang have agreed to terminate a contract for the NAGA 8 jackup rig offshore Indonesia.

Other parties to the agreement are PC Ketapang II Ltd. and PC North Madura II Ltd.

The termination relates to Article 23.2 (Termination Without Cause) of the contract with PETRONAS. Previously, Velesto Drilling had completed Phase 1 of this project, comprising three of 12 commitment wells.

NAGA 8 is currently working for Jadestone Energy on the East Belumut Phase 9 infill drilling program offshore Peninsular Malaysia, under a $16.49 million contract that is due to end this month.

Velesto will now market the rig for alternative deployments, adding that it is presently striving to secure new contracts with improved commercial terms and optimized drilling sequence.