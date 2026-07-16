Velesto Energy halts jackup rig transfer

Velesto Energy has terminated the proposed sale of one of its jackup drilling rigs to PT Indonesia Drilling Energy after conditions required under the transaction were not met by the completion deadline.

The sale and purchase agreement between Velesto Drilling and PT Indonesia Drilling Energy was signed in December 2025. Under the agreement, the transaction was expected to be completed by June 30, 2026.

In a filing, Velesto said the conditions for completing the sale were not fulfilled by the deadline, resulting in the agreement being terminated. The company did not disclose further details on the unmet conditions.

The proposed transaction was valued at $63 million. Following the termination, the NAGA 3 jackup rig remains part of Velesto's fleet. The company did not indicate whether it plans to pursue another sale or retain the rig for future drilling opportunities.