Tour of duty extended for two Dolphin rigs offshore UK, India

Dolphin Drilling has reported that it has secured more work for two of its semisubmersible rigs currently operating in the UK North Sea and offshore India.

Harbour Energy has confirmed a new agreement for the Paul B. Loyd Jr. in the UK sector, which will take effect on expiry of the firm term of the current arrangement.

The new firm term will run through to Aug. 30, 2030, with an estimated value of about $150 million.

Under the negotiated terms, Harbour has options to extend the engagement by up to a further five years.

Dolphin’s CEO Michael Boyd said the agreement “provides both parties with stability and the platform to continue to deliver safe and efficient operations.”

The deepwater-capable semisub Blackford Dolphin should now continue its drilling contract for Oil India until the end of July, undertaking drilling, testing and abandonment activity at various locations offshore eastern India.