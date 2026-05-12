Seadrill nets more work for rigs in US Gulf and offshore Brazil

The new awards/extensions have helped lift the company’s current backlog above $3 billion.
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May 12, 2026
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Courtesy Seadrill
west polaris drillship

The West Polaris drillship started working offshore Brazil for Petrobras in February of this year, and the contract will run through January 2031.

Seadrill has provided details of the latest contracts for its rig fleet in a recent results statement.

Petrobras has extended the contract for the drillship West Polaris offshore Brazil by three years, starting in January 2028. The company will also retain the West Carina into June.

Courtesy Seadrill
west neptune drillship

The West Neptune drillship has been working in the US Gulf for LLOG.

In the US Gulf of Mexico, Harbour Energy subsidiary LLOG has lengthened the current contract for the West Neptune by 365 days, starting in October, and it will take the West Vela for a 270-day program that should start in September.

Offshore Angola, TotalEnergies has extended the Sonangol Quenguela’s current term by 480 days, keeping the rig committed through July 2028.

Seadrill’s contract backlog now stands at $3.1 billion.

President and CEO Samir Ali said, “Increasing demand for deepwater rigs is supported by multiple customers across multiple regions, and with a renewed global focus on energy security, we see growing tailwinds into 2027 to drive positive dayrate momentum.”

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Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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