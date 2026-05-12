Seadrill nets more work for rigs in US Gulf and offshore Brazil

In the US Gulf of Mexico, Harbour Energy subsidiary LLOG has lengthened the current contract for the West Neptune by 365 days, starting in October, and it will take the West Vela for a 270-day program that should start in September.

Offshore Angola, TotalEnergies has extended the Sonangol Quenguela’s current term by 480 days, keeping the rig committed through July 2028.

Seadrill’s contract backlog now stands at $3.1 billion.

President and CEO Samir Ali said, “Increasing demand for deepwater rigs is supported by multiple customers across multiple regions, and with a renewed global focus on energy security, we see growing tailwinds into 2027 to drive positive dayrate momentum.”