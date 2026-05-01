Noble books further work for deepwater rig fleet

Noble Corp.'s drilling contracts backlog has risen to $7.5 billion, helped by various new awards so far this year with a combined value of about $565 million.

These have added about five rig years of new floater activity, the company said in a results update.

Recent day rates for Tier-1 drillship fixtures have risen to the low to mid $400,000s.

In this category, Beacon Offshore Energy exercised an option well for the Noble BlackRhino drillship in the US Gulf of Mexico. Drilling operations started earlier this month.