Vantris Energy agrees to market Dolphin Drilling semisubmersible rig in Southeast Asia

Dolphin Drilling Offshore and Vantris Energy subsidiary Sapura Drilling Asia have entered a marketing agreement concerning the 5th generation Blackford Dolphin semisubmersible rig.

It enables Vantris to market the rig on a non-exclusive basis in Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam and potentially other locations.

Vantris provides drilling services for tender assist rigs, both for new field developments and infill drilling via turnkey contracts that include the rigs, crews and operational support.

The company’s fleet of semi-tender and barge rigs is designed for quick transfers between platforms.

Its roots date back to Robray Offshore Drilling, which was formed in Singapore in 1972. Smedvig, which acquired the company in 1986, was itself acquired by Seadrill 20 years later.

Oslo-based Dolphin owns and operates three semisubmersible drilling rigs.

“We believe that Vantris is the ideal partner, operating the world’s largest fleet of tender assist drilling rigs," Dolphin Chairman Ronny Bjørnådal said. “This…provides Dolphin Drilling with access to the fastest growing energy consuming region in the world. Southeast Asia is the engine room in the global energy demand growth we are currently experiencing."