Transocean rig contracts extended for nine more wells offshore Norway

Transocean has secured more work for two semisubmersible drilling rigs operating offshore Norway, both from the current clients.
The combined value of the two awards is about $236 million.
The seven-well contract extension for Transocean Encourage is due to start in first-quarter 2027 indirect continuation of the rig’s present program. The activity should take about a year to complete.
For Transocean Enabler, the exercised two one-well options (excluding additional services) will take effect upon completion of the rig’s current activity.
The added 70 days of work will keep the rig committed through December 2027.
