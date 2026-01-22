Seadrill clinches work for two rigs offshore Malaysia, Norway

Seadrill has gained new contracts for two of its offshore rigs and an extension to an existing fixture.

An unnamed operator has reserved the West Capella ultradeepwater drillship for a 440-day well-based program offshore Malaysia that is due to start in the second quarter, with options for three further wells.

The estimated value for the firm term is about $157 million, including a $5 million mobilization fee.

In Norway, the West Elara jackup rig will serve in an accommodation role for Equinor under a contract that is set to begin this summer and continue through fourth-quarter 2027. The value is about $78 million, plus three priced options of three months each.

Finally, the West Carina drillship’s current contract offshore Brazil has been extended through April.

“The reactivation of the West Capella materially enhances Seadrill’s earnings potential in a region with reinvigorated demand for offshore drilling," Seadrill President and CEO Simon Johnson said. “In Norway, the West Elara’s contract with Equinor represents a harmonious solution to a potential gap in the rig’s operations.”