Offshore wind developers and suppliers unveil new initiatives

Skyborn Renewables, Føn Energy Services, Venterra Group, DNV and Mammoet highlight offshore wind industry momentum with new project investments, service contracts, digital tools, engineering guidance and installation innovations.
July 2, 2026
4 min read
Add Us On Google
ID 429697528 © Byvalet | Dreamstime.com
Offshore wind turbine farm on Scotland coast of Aberdeen

Recent developments across the offshore wind industry underscore the sector's continued growth and maturation, from major project investments in Germany and new digital data management tools to updated seismic design guidance and next-generation monopile handling technologies. Together, these latest offshore wind announcements reflect ongoing efforts to improve project execution, reduce risk and support larger-scale developments worldwide.

Skyborn expands German offshore wind footprint

Skyborn Renewables and Stadtwerke München (SWM) are forming a partnership to develop and construct the Gennaker offshore wind project in the German Baltic Sea. 

SWM will acquire a 25% equity interest in the project, pending regulatory approvals and the closing of financing, expected during the current quarter.

Gennaker, with a capacity of up to 976.5 MW, would be the largest offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea.

Skyborn also announced the signing of a long-term power purchase agreement with Uniper for 100 MW of capacity from Gennaker, for an initial 10-year period.

It follows an earlier 660-MW PPA secured with Amazon.

And in a further development, Skyborn has become sole owner of the Nordergründe offshore wind farm in the German North Sea after acquiring the majority 70% interest held by other investors.

The project, commissioned in 2017, has an installed capacity of 111 MW, generated by 18 turbines. Skyborn recently signed a long-term operation and maintenance contract with Wind Multiplikator for Nordergründe.

Føn Energy Services wins Baltic Power O&M contract

Føn Energy Services Poland has secured a multi-year, multi-million-euro contract to provide balance-of-plant operations and maintenance services for the 1.2-GW Baltic Power offshore wind farm in Poland.

The agreement covers inspection, maintenance and repair of subsea assets, including foundations and cables, as well as environmental monitoring, logistics, engineering and vessel management services.

Føn said it will work with local suppliers to deliver the scope.

The Baltic Power project, a joint venture between ORLEN and Northland Power, is expected to enter operation in the second half of 2026.

Courtesy Mammoet
Baltic Power wind farm marshalling

Mammoet’s twin MTC 1600 cranes lift an XXL monopile during marshalling operations for the Baltic Power offshore wind farm.

Mammoet deploys new monopile handling systems for Baltic Power

Mammoet used two new heavy-lift systems to support the marshalling and transport of 78 XXL monopiles for the 1.1-GW Baltic Power offshore wind farm.

The project marked the first site deployment of the company’s 1,600-tonne-capacity MTC 1600 terminal crane and its XXL monopile transport system, which were used to handle monopiles weighing up to 1,680 tonnes and measuring up to 86.3 m long.

According to Mammoet, the technologies improved efficiency, reduced manual handling and streamlined load-in/load-out operations at Denmark’s Port of Rønne before installation offshore Poland.

Courtesy Subsea Micropiles LinkedIn
Subsea Micropiles installed first drilled-and-grouted micropile anchor
Variable sediments and shallow bedrock in the Celtic Sea are exposing the limits of monopiles and jackets, which is prompting renewed focus on site investigation and alternative...
June 22, 2026

DNV updates seismic design guidance for offshore wind

DNV has updated its DNV-RP-0585 recommended practice for the seismic design of wind power plants as wind development expands into earthquake-prone markets, for both onshore and offshore regions. 

The revised guidance includes updates on seismic analysis methodologies, soil-structure interaction, foundation damping, ground motion selection, design positions within large wind farms and installation vessels operating in seismic regions. The update also incorporates lessons learned from recent projects and the ACE 2-EVOLUTION joint industry project.

Courtesy Fugro
Offshore wind power cable design graphic
Integrated geo-data and site characterization are helping developers better understand complex ground conditions at offshore cable landfalls, enabling more confident route design...
July 2, 2026
Courtesy Venterra Group
Venterra's new V-Data platform

V-Data is a cloud-based platform that is designed to give offshore wind project teams direct, real-time access to their metocean measurement data.

Venterra launches offshore wind data platform

Venterra Group has launched V-Data, a cloud-based platform designed to provide offshore wind developers with direct, real-time access to metocean measurement data. Developed by Venterra subsidiary Partrac, the platform consolidates datasets, metadata and operational reporting into a single system, replacing manual processes that often rely on spreadsheets, file transfers and disconnected reporting. 

According to the company, V-Data integrates with existing project workflows through APIs and automated data pipelines while enabling the use of AI and machine-learning tools for faster analysis.

Partrac said the platform draws on more than 20 years of experience supporting offshore wind measurement campaigns, including projects such as Dogger Bank and Moray West.

ID 461580407 © BiancoBlue | Dreamstime.com
Person using laptop with holographic data visualizations
AIQ CEO Dennis Jol explains how operators are quantifying AI’s impact on breakeven, uptime and subsurface certainty and why lenders are starting to factor digital maturity into...
June 26, 2026

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
Email

Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

Ariana Hurtado
Email

Ariana Hurtado

Editor-in-Chief

With more than a decade of copy editing, project management and journalism experience, Ariana Hurtado is a seasoned managing editor born and raised in the energy capital of the world—Houston, Texas. She currently serves as editor-in-chief of Offshore, overseeing the editorial team, its content and the brand's growth from a digital perspective. 

Utilizing her editorial expertise, she manages digital media for the Offshore team. She also helps create and oversee new special industry reports and revolutionizes existing supplements, while also contributing content to Offshore's magazine, newsletters and website as a copy editor and writer. 

Prior to her current role, she served as Offshore's editor and director of special reports from April 2022 to December 2024. Before joining Offshore, she served as senior managing editor of publications with Hart Energy. Prior to her nearly nine years with Hart, she worked on the copy desk as a news editor at the Houston Chronicle.

She graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Houston.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Offshore leasing uncertainty drives higher energy costs for US consumers, CEA says
Case study: Delivering a 3 million‑lb landing string for 20k ultradeepwater operations