Offshore wind developers and suppliers unveil new initiatives

Skyborn expands German offshore wind footprint

Skyborn Renewables and Stadtwerke München (SWM) are forming a partnership to develop and construct the Gennaker offshore wind project in the German Baltic Sea.

SWM will acquire a 25% equity interest in the project, pending regulatory approvals and the closing of financing, expected during the current quarter.

Gennaker, with a capacity of up to 976.5 MW, would be the largest offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea.

Skyborn also announced the signing of a long-term power purchase agreement with Uniper for 100 MW of capacity from Gennaker, for an initial 10-year period.

It follows an earlier 660-MW PPA secured with Amazon.

And in a further development, Skyborn has become sole owner of the Nordergründe offshore wind farm in the German North Sea after acquiring the majority 70% interest held by other investors.

The project, commissioned in 2017, has an installed capacity of 111 MW, generated by 18 turbines. Skyborn recently signed a long-term operation and maintenance contract with Wind Multiplikator for Nordergründe.