Offshore wind developers and suppliers unveil new initiatives

Recent developments across the offshore wind industry underscore the sector's continued growth and maturation, from major project investments in Germany and new digital data management tools to updated seismic design guidance and next-generation monopile handling technologies. Together, these latest offshore wind announcements reflect ongoing efforts to improve project execution, reduce risk and support larger-scale developments worldwide.
Skyborn expands German offshore wind footprint
Skyborn Renewables and Stadtwerke München (SWM) are forming a partnership to develop and construct the Gennaker offshore wind project in the German Baltic Sea.
SWM will acquire a 25% equity interest in the project, pending regulatory approvals and the closing of financing, expected during the current quarter.
Gennaker, with a capacity of up to 976.5 MW, would be the largest offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea.
Skyborn also announced the signing of a long-term power purchase agreement with Uniper for 100 MW of capacity from Gennaker, for an initial 10-year period.
It follows an earlier 660-MW PPA secured with Amazon.
And in a further development, Skyborn has become sole owner of the Nordergründe offshore wind farm in the German North Sea after acquiring the majority 70% interest held by other investors.
The project, commissioned in 2017, has an installed capacity of 111 MW, generated by 18 turbines. Skyborn recently signed a long-term operation and maintenance contract with Wind Multiplikator for Nordergründe.
Føn Energy Services wins Baltic Power O&M contract
Føn Energy Services Poland has secured a multi-year, multi-million-euro contract to provide balance-of-plant operations and maintenance services for the 1.2-GW Baltic Power offshore wind farm in Poland.
The agreement covers inspection, maintenance and repair of subsea assets, including foundations and cables, as well as environmental monitoring, logistics, engineering and vessel management services.
Føn said it will work with local suppliers to deliver the scope.
The Baltic Power project, a joint venture between ORLEN and Northland Power, is expected to enter operation in the second half of 2026.
Mammoet deploys new monopile handling systems for Baltic Power
Mammoet used two new heavy-lift systems to support the marshalling and transport of 78 XXL monopiles for the 1.1-GW Baltic Power offshore wind farm.
The project marked the first site deployment of the company’s 1,600-tonne-capacity MTC 1600 terminal crane and its XXL monopile transport system, which were used to handle monopiles weighing up to 1,680 tonnes and measuring up to 86.3 m long.
According to Mammoet, the technologies improved efficiency, reduced manual handling and streamlined load-in/load-out operations at Denmark’s Port of Rønne before installation offshore Poland.
DNV updates seismic design guidance for offshore wind
DNV has updated its DNV-RP-0585 recommended practice for the seismic design of wind power plants as wind development expands into earthquake-prone markets, for both onshore and offshore regions.
The revised guidance includes updates on seismic analysis methodologies, soil-structure interaction, foundation damping, ground motion selection, design positions within large wind farms and installation vessels operating in seismic regions. The update also incorporates lessons learned from recent projects and the ACE 2-EVOLUTION joint industry project.
Venterra launches offshore wind data platform
Venterra Group has launched V-Data, a cloud-based platform designed to provide offshore wind developers with direct, real-time access to metocean measurement data. Developed by Venterra subsidiary Partrac, the platform consolidates datasets, metadata and operational reporting into a single system, replacing manual processes that often rely on spreadsheets, file transfers and disconnected reporting.
According to the company, V-Data integrates with existing project workflows through APIs and automated data pipelines while enabling the use of AI and machine-learning tools for faster analysis.
Partrac said the platform draws on more than 20 years of experience supporting offshore wind measurement campaigns, including projects such as Dogger Bank and Moray West.