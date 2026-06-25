DeepOcean wraps up Nordseecluster wind project cable installations

The company deployed two chartered ships—the multi-role subsea construction vessel Olympic Ares and the subsea construction vessel M/S Volantis—and two walk-to-work vessels for the installations, with a DeepOcean vessel performing seabed survey services.

Cable-laying from the Olympic Ares involved the addition of a carousel and flex-lay spread to the vessel.

For the subsea trenching and burial operations scope, the M/S Volantis employed DeepOcean’s advanced UT-1 2,800-hp jet trenching system. This is designed to conduct subsea trenching for cables and pipelines up to 46 inches in diameter, to depths of more than 3 m, and to operate in water depths up to 2,500 m.

Nordseecluster A, the first phase of the 1.6 GW Nordseecluster project, will feature 44 Vestas V236-15.0 MW wind turbines with a total installed capacity of 660 MW.