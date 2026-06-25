DeepOcean wraps up Nordseecluster wind project cable installations

DeepOcean has installed and tested all inter-array cables at the Nordseecluster A wind farm offshore Germany for owners RWE and Norges Bank Investment Management.
The contractor managed the project out of Aberdeen, with support from its Norwegian offices in Haugesund and Oslo.
DeepOcean’s full work scope covered project management and engineering; provision of cable protection systems; preparatory works offshore including burial evaluations; pre-installation cable route surveys, foundation and offshore substation preparatory works; transport and installation of inter-array cables including cable pull-ins; and cable burial activities, including seabed surveys and monitoring.
Cable-lay operations started in January 2026, with all 48 inter-array cables installed by April. Termination and testing has now concluded.
The company deployed two chartered ships—the multi-role subsea construction vessel Olympic Ares and the subsea construction vessel M/S Volantis—and two walk-to-work vessels for the installations, with a DeepOcean vessel performing seabed survey services.
Cable-laying from the Olympic Ares involved the addition of a carousel and flex-lay spread to the vessel.
For the subsea trenching and burial operations scope, the M/S Volantis employed DeepOcean’s advanced UT-1 2,800-hp jet trenching system. This is designed to conduct subsea trenching for cables and pipelines up to 46 inches in diameter, to depths of more than 3 m, and to operate in water depths up to 2,500 m.
Nordseecluster A, the first phase of the 1.6 GW Nordseecluster project, will feature 44 Vestas V236-15.0 MW wind turbines with a total installed capacity of 660 MW.