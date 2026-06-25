DeepOcean wraps up Nordseecluster wind project cable installations

DeepOcean deployed five vessels for the program at the offshore site in the German North Sea.
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June 25, 2026
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Courtesy DeepOcean
multi-role subsea construction vessel Olympic Ares

Cable-laying was conducted from the Olympic Ares, which was modified with the addition of a carousel and lay spread to safely and efficiently execute the project. 

DeepOcean has installed and tested all inter-array cables at the Nordseecluster A wind farm offshore Germany for owners RWE and Norges Bank Investment Management.

The contractor managed the project out of Aberdeen, with support from its Norwegian offices in Haugesund and Oslo.

Courtesy RWE AG
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DeepOcean’s full work scope covered project management and engineering; provision of cable protection systems; preparatory works offshore including burial evaluations; pre-installation cable route surveys, foundation and offshore substation preparatory works; transport and installation of inter-array cables including cable pull-ins; and cable burial activities, including seabed surveys and monitoring.

Cable-lay operations started in January 2026, with all 48 inter-array cables installed by April. Termination and testing has now concluded.

Courtesy DeepOcean
DeepOcean
RWE has contracted DeepOcean to support the Nordseecluster A offshore wind project in the German sector of the North Sea.
July 3, 2024

The company deployed two chartered ships—the multi-role subsea construction vessel Olympic Ares and the subsea construction vessel M/S Volantis—and two walk-to-work vessels for the installations, with a DeepOcean vessel performing seabed survey services.

Cable-laying from the Olympic Ares involved the addition of a carousel and flex-lay spread to the vessel.

For the subsea trenching and burial operations scope, the M/S Volantis employed DeepOcean’s advanced UT-1 2,800-hp jet trenching system. This is designed to conduct subsea trenching for cables and pipelines up to 46 inches in diameter, to depths of more than 3 m, and to operate in water depths up to 2,500 m.

Nordseecluster A, the first phase of the 1.6 GW Nordseecluster project, will feature 44 Vestas V236-15.0 MW wind turbines with a total installed capacity of 660 MW.

Why this matters:

  • Project execution milestone: Completing inter-array cable installation and testing keeps the Nordseecluster project on schedule, moving a major 1.6‑GW German offshore wind development closer to power generation.

  • Efficiency and scale: Installing 48 cables within a compressed timeframe highlights improving installation efficiency and the industry’s ability to deliver increasingly large, complex wind farms.

  • Subsea capability demand: The multi-vessel spread and advanced trenching systems underscore the growing need for specialized subsea assets and technical expertise as offshore wind projects scale up.

This sidebar section was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.

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About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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