Offshore wind construction and site investigations progress off Taiwan

DeepOcean and Fugro are advancing offshore wind work in Taiwan.
April 29, 2026
2 min read
Courtesy DeepOcean
subsea vessel Orient Adventurer

DeepOcean will work together with Dong Fang Offshore and utilize the chartered, recently enhanced high-specification subsea vessel Orient Adventurer to perform the offshore Taiwan work scope.

Subsea installation and geotechnical surveys are moving ahead for Taiwan wind projects.

DeepOcean using chartered subsea vessel for TPC-II wind project 

DeepOcean will install inter-array cables for the TPC Phase 2 (TPC-II) wind farm offshore Taiwan.

The 295-MW development is situated 6.5 to 20 km from the coast of Lukang in Changhua County. The site covers a 51-sq-km area in water depths of 37 m to 49 m.

TPC-II will feature 31 turbines mounted on four-legged jacket foundations, connected via three loops of inter-array cables on a 66-kV (60Hz) network. Power will be transformed for delivery from offshore substations through three export cables to an onshore substation.

Aside from installation of the inter-array cables that will connect the wind turbines to the offshore substations, DeepOcean will provide various engineering and project management services.

The company will work with Dong Fang Offshore, using the chartered Orient Adventurer subsea vessel for the offshore scope. The vessel has been upgraded with two new ROVs, an under-deck carousel and a cable-lay spread to enable transport and installation of the subsea power cables.

DeepOcean’s offshore renewables team is managing the project locally, supported by subsea power cable installation specialists in Europe. Work should conclude later this year.

Courtesy Ulstein
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Fugro organizes equipment spread for FengMiao II wind investigations 

Courtesy Fugro
Fugro’s Taiwan-flagged vessel, Pacific Hornbill

The offshore geotechnical investigation will be carried out using Fugro’s Taiwan-flagged vessel, Pacific Hornbill, which is equipped with the advanced C30 marine drilling rig. 

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners has awarded Fugro a geotechnical site investigation contract for the 600-MW FengMiao II wind farm development offshore western Taiwan.

Fugro will use its Taiwan-flagged vessel Pacific Hornbill for the multi-services campaign.

The vessel is equipped with the C30 marine drilling rig, Fugro’s WISON MkV EcoDrive downhole in situ testing and sampling tools, and other geotechnical equipment such as the SEACALF MkV Deep Drive system.

This should allow acquisition of geotechnical data in both seabed and downhole mode throughout the project.

Fieldwork for the campaign should conclude during the third quarter.

Courtesy Renewabl
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About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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