Offshore wind construction and site investigations progress off Taiwan

Subsea installation and geotechnical surveys are moving ahead for Taiwan wind projects.

DeepOcean using chartered subsea vessel for TPC-II wind project

DeepOcean will install inter-array cables for the TPC Phase 2 (TPC-II) wind farm offshore Taiwan.

The 295-MW development is situated 6.5 to 20 km from the coast of Lukang in Changhua County. The site covers a 51-sq-km area in water depths of 37 m to 49 m.

TPC-II will feature 31 turbines mounted on four-legged jacket foundations, connected via three loops of inter-array cables on a 66-kV (60Hz) network. Power will be transformed for delivery from offshore substations through three export cables to an onshore substation.

Aside from installation of the inter-array cables that will connect the wind turbines to the offshore substations, DeepOcean will provide various engineering and project management services.

The company will work with Dong Fang Offshore, using the chartered Orient Adventurer subsea vessel for the offshore scope. The vessel has been upgraded with two new ROVs, an under-deck carousel and a cable-lay spread to enable transport and installation of the subsea power cables.

DeepOcean’s offshore renewables team is managing the project locally, supported by subsea power cable installation specialists in Europe. Work should conclude later this year.