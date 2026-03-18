Boskalis and TKF supplying cables for Baltic Sea Gennaker wind project

OWP Gennaker has contracted the Royal Boskalis/TKF Subsea Solutions consortium to supply and install about 140 km of 66 kV inter-array cables for the Gennaker wind farm in the German sector of the Baltic Sea, according to a Feb. 26 Boskalis press release.

The workscope covers delivery of the entire inter-array cable system that will connect the 63 planned wind turbine generators.

TKF will fabricate the cables in the Netherlands, with the Boskalis vessel BOKA Ocean performing the offshore installations by the end of 2027.

Gennaker, operated by Skyborn Renewables, will be the largest offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea with a projected capacity of 976.5 MW. It is due to be commissioned in 2028.

Boskalis subsidiary Heinrich Hirdes EOD Services is also involved in the development, conducting an identification and clearance campaign for unexploded ordnance over the offshore area using its UXO vessel Kamara.