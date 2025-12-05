Europe’s offshore wind push: Baltic and North Sea projects reach new phases

The Jasmund Offshore Substation (OSS) topsides have sailed from HSM Offshore Energy’s Stormpolderyard in Krimpen aan den IJssel, The Netherlands, for installation at a wind farm in the German sector of the Baltic Sea.

HSM and partners Smulders and Iv jointly engineered and fabricated the OSS topsides and jacket for 50Hertz under an EPCIC contract. The 4,500-t topsides measure 48 m long, 33 m wide and 17.5 m tall. Smulders built the 72-m-high jacket at its yard in Vlissingen.

The two structures form part of the Ostwind 3 project. In the next few weeks, they will be transported to the offshore location, 45 km northeast of the island of Rügen, with Heerema Marine Contractors performing the installations.

Once operational, OSS Jasmund will have a capacity of 300 MW. It will serve as a connection point between the 315-MW offshore Windanker wind farm and the onshore electricity grid.

Jasmund is the first of three offshore substations that the consortium is developing for 50Hertz, with the Zingst and Darß substations to follow.