Cadeler receives latest next-generation offshore wind construction vessel

Cadeler has taken delivery of Wind Mover, its tenth ‘next-generation’ offshore wind turbine installation vessel (WTIVs).

Wind Mover was built at the Hanwha Ocean Shipyard in South Korea, based on a co-operative design involving Hanwha, Cadeler, ABB, Kongsberg, GustoMSC and Huisman.

It was delivered ahead of schedule and is already contracted for a contract offshore Europe. It is the second of Cadeler’s M-class vessels – the first, Wind Maker, was delivered earlier this year.

Wind Mover has a 2,600-mt main crane, a DP2 positioning system, and can operate in water depths of up to 65 m. The vessel is designed to install and maintain the next generation of offshore wind turbines and foundations, Cadeler added.

By mid-2027, the company expects to operate a 12-vessel fleet.