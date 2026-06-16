Beacon advances Monument drilling, brings second Zephyrus well online in Gulf of Mexico

Beacon Offshore Energy's developments in Walker Ridge and Mississippi Canyon are progressing well, with plans for further drilling and production activities.
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June 16, 2026
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Beacon Offshore Energy has reported that it has reached key milestones across two of its operated deepwater developments in the US Gulf of Mexico, including completing a first development well at Monument and starting production from a second well at Zephyrus. 

At the Monument Field in Walker Ridge Block 315, Beacon drilled the first development well to a total depth of 32,250 ft, encountering 245 ft of net oil pay in Lower Wilcox reservoirs, in line with pre-drill expectations. The company will now proceed with drilling a second well followed by completion activities on both wells, with first oil targeted before the end of 2026. 

The Monument development will be tied back via a 17-mile subsea system to the Beacon-operated Shenandoah floating production system, which is designed to serve as a regional host for multiple Walker Ridge fields. Beacon’s partners in the project include Navitas Petroleum and Talos Energy. 

Separately, Beacon reported that production from the Zephyrus #2 well in Mississippi Canyon Block 759 began in late April 2026. The well, completed earlier this year, is producing from Miocene reservoirs and complements Zephyrus #1, which started up in late 2025. Together, the wells are expected to deliver peak production of more than 20,000 boe/d. 

The Zephyrus development is tied back to Shell-operated subsea infrastructure, with processing handled on the Olympus platform in the Mars corridor. Partners on the project include Houston Energy, HEQ II, Red Willow Offshore, Westlawn Americas Offshore, and Murphy Exploration & Production. 

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Ariana Hurtado
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Ariana Hurtado

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With more than a decade of copy editing, project management and journalism experience, Ariana Hurtado is a seasoned managing editor born and raised in the energy capital of the world—Houston, Texas. She currently serves as editor-in-chief of Offshore, overseeing the editorial team, its content and the brand's growth from a digital perspective. 

Utilizing her editorial expertise, she manages digital media for the Offshore team. She also helps create and oversee new special industry reports and revolutionizes existing supplements, while also contributing content to Offshore's magazine, newsletters and website as a copy editor and writer. 

Prior to her current role, she served as Offshore's editor and director of special reports from April 2022 to December 2024. Before joining Offshore, she served as senior managing editor of publications with Hart Energy. Prior to her nearly nine years with Hart, she worked on the copy desk as a news editor at the Houston Chronicle.

She graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Houston.

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