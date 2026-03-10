BOEM issues national assessment of undiscovered oil and gas reserves on the US OCS

National Assessment estimates a recoverable resource of 65.80 Bbbls of oil and 218.43 Tcf of natural gas along the Outer Continental Shelf.
March 10, 2026
2 min read
Courtesy BOEM (Bureau of Ocean Energy Management)
The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management has released the 2026 National Assessment of Undiscovered Oil and Gas Resources, an estimate of the undiscovered, technically and economically recoverable oil and natural gas resources outside of known oil and gas fields on the US Outer Continental Shelf.

The National Assessment, published every five years, represents BOEM’s current understanding of the distribution of undiscovered oil and gas resources on the OCS, and “helps unleash” American energy by identifying opportunities for additional oil and gas exploration and development on the OCS, which in turn supports economic prosperity and energy security, the BOEM says.

Using a play-based assessment methodology, the National Assessment estimates a mean Undiscovered Technically Recoverable Resource of 65.80 billion barrels of oil and 218.43 trillion cubic feet of natural gas in the Outer Continental Shelf. Based on current production trends, these undiscovered resources represent the potential for 100 or more years of energy production from the shelf, supporting lower energy costs and job creation.

The findings are derived from analyzing each geologic play across the Outer Continental Shelf and assigning a probability for the existence of undiscovered oil and gas resources for individual plays. Play results are then aggregated up to regional results and ultimately, a total Outer Continental Shelf estimate. Any changes from previous assessments reflect additional data and information acquired up to the data cutoff of Jan. 1, 2024.  

BOEM says that the 2026 National Assessment represents a comprehensive appraisal through rigorous analysis of the best scientific data and information available and builds upon previous Outer Continental Shelf resource assessments. The agency says that it is a critical tool for shaping the nation’s energy future—providing the data and insights needed to guide responsible development and ensure that America remains a global energy leader.

