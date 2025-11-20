US Interior Department proposes new five-year offshore leasing plan

The Department of the Interior has announced a Secretary’s Order titled “Unleashing American Offshore Energy,” directing the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management to take the necessary steps, in accordance with federal law, to terminate the restrictive Biden 2024–2029 National Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program.

The goal is to replace the Biden plan with a new, expansive 11th National Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program by October 2026. As part of this directive, the Department is releasing the Secretary’s Draft Proposed Program for the 11th National Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program.

The Trump administration says that these actions reflect the Trump administration’s continued commitment to restoring American Energy Dominance by replacing what it calls “the smallest offshore leasing plan ever published by an administration with one that fully addresses the nation’s growing energy needs.”

“Offshore oil and gas production does not happen overnight. It takes years of planning, investment, and hard work before barrels reach the market,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “By moving forward with the development of a robust, forward-thinking leasing plan, we are ensuring that America’s offshore industry stays strong, our workers stay employed, and our nation remains energy dominant for decades to come.”

Under the new proposal for the 2026–2031 National Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program, the Interior Department says that it is taking a major step towards boosting United States energy independence and sustaining domestic oil and gas production.

The proposal includes as many as 34 potential offshore lease sales across 21 of 27 existing Outer Continental Shelf planning areas, covering approximately 1.27 billion acres. That includes 21 areas off the coast of Alaska, seven in the Gulf of America, and six along the Pacific coast. The proposal also includes the Secretary’s decision to create a new administrative planning area, the South-Central Gulf of America.

This newly proposed planning area has a 100-mile buffer off the coast of Florida, while no leases are proposed in the remaining Eastern planning area.