BOEM sets out details for first three lease sales under ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ Act

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management has announced two major steps toward expanding offshore energy development pursuant to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (Public Law No: 119-21).

BOEM has released the Final Notice of Sale for Lease Sale Big Beautiful Gulf 1 (BBG1), the first of 30 Gulf of America lease sales required by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (Public Law No: 119-21), and the Proposed Notice of Sale for Big Beautiful Cook Inlet 1 (BBC1), the first of six lease sales in Alaska’s Cook Inlet required by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

BOEM will hold the first required lease sale, GOA Lease Sale Big Beautiful Gulf 1 (BBG1), on Dec. 10, 2025.

“President Trump’s signing of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act marked the beginning of a new chapter for oil and gas development in the Gulf of America and Alaska’s Cook Inlet,” said BOEM Acting Director Matt Giacona. “BOEM is now moving forward with a predictable, congressionally mandated leasing schedule that will support offshore oil and gas development for decades to come.”

The “Big Beautiful Gulf 1 (BBG1) – Gulf of America Lease Sale,” also called “Big Beautiful Gulf 1,” will make roughly 80 million acres available for leasing across the “Gulf of America.” The lease sale will be the first of 30 Gulf of America lease sales mandated by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.