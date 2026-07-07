Latest North Sea Yggdrasil topsides departs Verdal

The topside for the Hugin B platform for the Aker BP-operated Yggdrasil development in the Norwegian North Sea has sailed from Aker Solutions’ yard in Verdal, western Norway.

The same yard previously delivered the Fenris jacket and pre-drilling module to Aker BP in mid-2024, and the Valhall PWP jacket and Hugin A jacket a year later.

This April, the Hugin B jacket and Fenris topside also departed the yard. Hugin B is the final Yggdrasil topside.

The Fixed Facilities Alliance between Aker BP, ABB and Aker Solutions worked jointly on the Valhall PWP and Fenris platforms, and the alliance between Aker BP, Aker Solutions and Siemens Energy on Hugin A and B.

In total, the fabrication teams at Verdal assembled more than 42,000 metric tons of structures for these projects.