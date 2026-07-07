Latest North Sea Yggdrasil topsides departs Verdal

The Aker Solutions yard has delivered structures for four platforms to Aker BP over the past two years.
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July 7, 2026
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Why this news matters:

  • The departure of the Hugin B topside marks another major milestone for Aker BP’s Yggdrasil development, bringing one of Norway’s largest current offshore projects closer to installation and production. 

  • Yggdrasil continues to drive significant offshore construction activity in Norway, with Aker Solutions’ Verdal yard delivering more than 42,000 metric tons of platform structures for the project and related developments over the past two years. 

  • The project highlights the growing use of long-term alliance models in North Sea developments, with operators, contractors and technology providers working together to execute complex platform fabrication programs. 

 

Courtesy Aker BP
Latest North Sea Yggdrasil topsides departs Verdal

The topside for the Hugin B platform for the Aker BP-operated Yggdrasil development in the Norwegian North Sea has sailed from Aker Solutions’ yard in Verdal, western Norway.

The same yard previously delivered the Fenris jacket and pre-drilling module to Aker BP in mid-2024, and the Valhall PWP jacket and Hugin A jacket a year later.

This April, the Hugin B jacket and Fenris topside also departed the yard. Hugin B is the final Yggdrasil topside.

The Fixed Facilities Alliance between Aker BP, ABB and Aker Solutions worked jointly on the Valhall PWP and Fenris platforms, and the alliance between Aker BP, Aker Solutions and Siemens Energy on  Hugin A and B.

In total, the fabrication teams at Verdal assembled more than 42,000 metric tons of structures for these projects.

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About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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