Vår Energi extending Norway support arrangements with CoreMarine, THREE60 Energy

Vår Energi has moved to reinforce both asset integrity and operational delivery across its Norwegian portfolio. The operator is advancing digital monitoring capabilities on the Goliat FPSO through a planned renewal of CoreMarine’s CoreIntegrity system, while also securing continued project and subsurface support via a new multi-year contract with THREE60 Energy.

Vår Energi advances digital mooring integrity on Goliat FPSO

Vår Energi plans to renew CoreMarine’s CoreIntegrity license for the Goliat FPSO in the Barents Sea.

The digital integrity management service is designed to help operators with real-time decisions, reduced uncertainty, and improved confidence in their asset’s performance.

“Over the past years, CoreIntegrity has become embedded in how the Goliat FPSO operates day to day”, said Hale Korkmaz, CoreMarine lead project manager.

“It’s no longer just about monitoring moorings - it’s about enabling faster decisions, preventing issues before they escalate, and giving operations teams continuous confidence in the integrity of a critical offshore asset.”

In the current license period, CoreIntegrity has supported management of the circular FPSO’s mooring system. CoreMarine has collaborated with Vår Energi to refine tension verification methodologies and address legacy load cell inconsistencies.

The co-operation has included structured calibration campaigns, data validation exercises and system reviews, leading to a more consistent, traceable and technically sounder integrity framework for mooring load monitoring and fatigue assessment, CoreMarine claims.