Vår Energi extending Norway support arrangements with CoreMarine, THREE60 Energy

Vår Energi has moved to reinforce both asset integrity and operational delivery across its Norwegian portfolio. The operator is advancing digital monitoring capabilities on the Goliat FPSO through a planned renewal of CoreMarine’s CoreIntegrity system, while also securing continued project and subsurface support via a new multi-year contract with THREE60 Energy.
Vår Energi advances digital mooring integrity on Goliat FPSO
Vår Energi plans to renew CoreMarine’s CoreIntegrity license for the Goliat FPSO in the Barents Sea.
The digital integrity management service is designed to help operators with real-time decisions, reduced uncertainty, and improved confidence in their asset’s performance.
“Over the past years, CoreIntegrity has become embedded in how the Goliat FPSO operates day to day”, said Hale Korkmaz, CoreMarine lead project manager.
“It’s no longer just about monitoring moorings - it’s about enabling faster decisions, preventing issues before they escalate, and giving operations teams continuous confidence in the integrity of a critical offshore asset.”
In the current license period, CoreIntegrity has supported management of the circular FPSO’s mooring system. CoreMarine has collaborated with Vår Energi to refine tension verification methodologies and address legacy load cell inconsistencies.
The co-operation has included structured calibration campaigns, data validation exercises and system reviews, leading to a more consistent, traceable and technically sounder integrity framework for mooring load monitoring and fatigue assessment, CoreMarine claims.
CoreIntegrity has been developed, the company added, via six-month update cycles, informed by operational feedback supplied by offshore crews and onshore technical teams. The system is said to have evolved with real operating conditions rather than being based onpredefined assumptions.
It now serves as “a unified digital hub” that integrates wave radar, draft sensors, and supporting documentation, providing instant access to calibration records, release notes, and system data.
The proposed renewal includes planned enhancements such as a
- Regulatory compliance framework aligned with NORSOK standards, supporting the goal of reducing, or even eliminating, conventional tension verification campaigns
- Riser monitoring module
- Automatic model calibration enabling real-time system updates during operations
- Expanded historical analysis and improved fatigue tracking methodologies.
Vår Energi secures long-term drilling and subsurface support offshore Norway
Vår Energi has also awarded THREE60 Energy a new long-term support agreement for its oil and gas activities offshore Norway.
This runs initially for four years, with options to extend. THREE60 will continue to provide project support across drilling, wells and subsurface disciplines to support planning and execution of Vår Energi's operations.