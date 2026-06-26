Iran advances offshore capacity with Reshadat platform installation and South Pars infill drilling

Elsewhere in the Persian Gulf, Pars Oil and Gas Co. (POGC) expects to bring two newly completed infill wells onstream shortly from the South Pars Phases 15 and 3 platforms, according to a separate Shana News Agency report on June 22.

POGC project manager Shobeir Nabavi told Shana the campaign had included extensive acid stimulation.

For one of the wells at the Phase 15 border platform, perforation operations were executed across an extended reservoir interval using the tubing conveyed perforating method, co-implemented with Petroiran Development Co. and Drilling International Ltd. (DCI).

The well, one of the longest in the field to date, was drilled to a depth of more than 5,000 m before being completed, activated and flow tested. It will be connected to the production facilities during a scheduled platform shutdown.

Another completed well at the SPD3 border platform, engineered by POGC and Pasargad Energy Development Co., has a measured length of more than 5,000 m, and becomes the platform’s 11th producer.

Nabavi explained that it was drilled to improve flowing pressure at the platform, compensating for pressure depletion brought on by more than 23 years of continuous production, and also to extend stable gas output.

Complex drilling conditions challenge extended-reach wells

The challenges associated with South Pars infill drilling, he added, typically include long well trajectories, high well angles, navigating drilling paths between existing wells to reach less-depleted reservoir sections, wellbore instability in fragile formations, and performing simultaneous drilling and production operations (SIMOPS).

Among the added operational complexities are the use of spare slots on producing platforms, single-well drilling instead of batch drilling programs, and the heavy mechanical and electrical loads on drilling equipment.

However, the program continued uninterrupted despite the recent conflict.

The South Pars infill drilling program comprises 35 wells across 17 platforms, which should add 36 MMcm/d gas production capacity.