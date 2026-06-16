Barossa FPSO passes key production, processing tests

BW Offshore is now focused on completing the remaining commissioning work for project operator Santos.
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June 16, 2026
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BW Opal FPSO

Following the restart of production in early May, BW Opal has continued gas production and export.

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BW Offshore has completed the interim performance test for the BW Opal FPSO at the Barossa gas-condensate field in the Timor Sea, offshore northern Australia.

This is part of the commissioning program for the Santos-operated Barossa LNG project. 

The test results have confirmed that production, processing and utility systems on the FPSO are operating in an integrated manner, BW Offshore reported, and can therefore deliver stable performance under production conditions.

Following the restart of production early last month, BW Opal has resumed gas production and exports.

The focus now switches to completion of remaining commissioning activities, and progress toward Practical Completion—marking the start of the long-term firm contract period for the vessel.

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Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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