Barossa FPSO passes key production, processing tests

BW Offshore has completed the interim performance test for the BW Opal FPSO at the Barossa gas-condensate field in the Timor Sea, offshore northern Australia.

This is part of the commissioning program for the Santos-operated Barossa LNG project.

The test results have confirmed that production, processing and utility systems on the FPSO are operating in an integrated manner, BW Offshore reported, and can therefore deliver stable performance under production conditions.

Following the restart of production early last month, BW Opal has resumed gas production and exports.

The focus now switches to completion of remaining commissioning activities, and progress toward Practical Completion—marking the start of the long-term firm contract period for the vessel.