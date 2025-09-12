McDermott to install pipeline, subsea structures for Block H gas project offshore Malaysia

PTTEP Sabah Oil has handed McDermott an EPCI contract covering the Block H gas field expansion project offshore Sabah, East Malaysia.

The development comprises the deepwater Alum, Bemban and Permai fields.

McDermott said Sept. 9 that its work scope concerns a subsea carbon steel pipeline, and transportation/installation of subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines components.

The infrastructure will support exports of further feed gas to the Petronas FLNG vessel Dua, which has produced gas from the Rotan and Buluh fields on Block H since 2021.

McDermott's Subsea and Floating Facilities team in Kuala Lumpur will manage engineering, with vessels from the company’s fleet performing offshore construction.

PFLNG DUA has a production capacity of 1.5MMmt/yr of LNG, and it operates in a water depth of 1,300 m.

PTTEP operates the development in partnership with Petronas Carigali and PT Pertamina Malaysia Exploration Production.

In an October 2024 results statement, PTTEP said it would drill at least eight explorations wells offshore southeast Asia over the next two years.