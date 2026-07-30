BW Energy plans four new Dussafu wells as Gabon expansion campaign nears
Why this news matters:
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The MaBoMo Phase 2 campaign could add up to 20,000 bbl/d from four new Dussafu production wells, with another potential 10,000 bbl/d if appraisal results support fast-track development of Northwest Hibiscus.
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BW Energy continues to build a multiyear production-growth pipeline through the Bourdon and Golfinho developments while evaluating longer-term opportunities in Namibia.
BW Energy expects to begin the MaBoMo Phase 2 drilling campaign later this quarter on the Dussafu production sharing contract (PSC) offshore Gabon, targeting new production growth while advancing development projects in Brazil and evaluating appraisal results offshore Namibia, according to the company's latest quarterly report.
Gabon: Dussafu expansion campaign set to begin
BW Energy expects to start the MaBoMo Phase 2 drilling campaign later this quarter on the Dussafu PSC offshore Gabon.
This will add four new production wells to the MaBoMo platform, each contributing about 5,000 bbl/d, with first oil expected early next year.
At present, two pilot wells are being drilled to appraise the Northwest Hibiscus discovery. If successful, both will be fast-tracked to form additional producers at the tail end of the MaBoMo Phase 2 program, potentially delivering a further 10,000 bbl/d.
An electrical submersible pump (ESP) in one of the existing Dussafu wells has been malfunctioning, constraining production from one well. A workover may be needed.
Bourdon development moves toward first oil
In May, the partners took FID on the Bourdon field development and are targeting first oil in first-quarter 2028. The initial development will be via three new production wells and a wellhead platform converted from a jackup rig, with 12 well slots to accommodate future upside from nearby prospects.
Production will travel through a new pipeline to the FPSO BW Adolo for processing and offloading, with no upgrades required on the FPSO.
Brazil developments progress in Campos and Espírito basins
Offshore Brazil, construction continues for BW Energy’s Maromba development in the Campos Basin with conversion underway in Dubai of a jackup rig to a combined wellhead and drilling platform. The associated FPSO refurbishment is also advancing at the yard in China.
The company added that its Golfinho Boost project in the Espírito Basin is on track, with the ESP skids due to be delivered late this year and installed in early 2027.
In May, BW Energy took FID on the four-well Golfinho infill Phase 1 development, which will lift production across the Golfinho area to around 30,000 b/d in 2029.
The program will be combined with work to extend the FPSO’s lifespan out to 2042.
Namibia appraisal studies continue
Offshore Namibia, the company is analyzing data from the Kharas-1A appraisal well, completed in late 2025. This confirmed a working petroleum system with condensate and/or light oil.
In June, it launched a data room process to support outside input into appraisal and development planning,
For the time being, the offshore Kudu gas field appraisal program remains on hold.