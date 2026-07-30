BW Energy plans four new Dussafu wells as Gabon expansion campaign nears

BW Energy expects to start the MaBoMo Phase 2 drilling campaign later this quarter on the Dussafu PSC offshore Gabon.

This will add four new production wells to the MaBoMo platform, each contributing about 5,000 bbl/d, with first oil expected early next year.

At present, two pilot wells are being drilled to appraise the Northwest Hibiscus discovery. If successful, both will be fast-tracked to form additional producers at the tail end of the MaBoMo Phase 2 program, potentially delivering a further 10,000 bbl/d.

An electrical submersible pump (ESP) in one of the existing Dussafu wells has been malfunctioning, constraining production from one well. A workover may be needed.

Bourdon development moves toward first oil

In May, the partners took FID on the Bourdon field development and are targeting first oil in first-quarter 2028. The initial development will be via three new production wells and a wellhead platform converted from a jackup rig, with 12 well slots to accommodate future upside from nearby prospects.

Production will travel through a new pipeline to the FPSO BW Adolo for processing and offloading, with no upgrades required on the FPSO.