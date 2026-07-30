BW Energy plans four new Dussafu wells as Gabon expansion campaign nears

BW Energy expects to launch the MaBoMo Phase 2 drilling campaign offshore Gabon later this quarter, targeting four new production wells and potential fast-track development of the Northwest Hibiscus discovery while progressing major projects in Brazil and Namibia.
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July 30, 2026
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Why this news matters:

  • The MaBoMo Phase 2 campaign could add up to 20,000 bbl/d from four new Dussafu production wells, with another potential 10,000 bbl/d if appraisal results support fast-track development of Northwest Hibiscus.

  • BW Energy continues to build a multiyear production-growth pipeline through the Bourdon and Golfinho developments while evaluating longer-term opportunities in Namibia.

 

Courtesy BW Energy
Dussafu operations offshore Gabon

BW Energy has core operations in Gabon, where the company produces oil from the Dussafu license. 

BW Energy expects to begin the MaBoMo Phase 2 drilling campaign later this quarter on the Dussafu production sharing contract (PSC) offshore Gabon, targeting new production growth while advancing development projects in Brazil and evaluating appraisal results offshore Namibia, according to the company's latest quarterly report.

BW Energy growth projects

  • Dussafu PSC (Gabon): Four-well MaBoMo Phase 2 campaign planned; first oil expected early 2027.
  • Bourdon (Gabon): FID taken in May 2026; first oil targeted Q1 2028.
  • Golfinho (Brazil): Four-well infill program approved; production target of ~30,000 b/d by 2029.
  • Maromba (Brazil): Platform conversion and FPSO refurbishment under way.
  • Kharas (Namibia): Appraisal data under evaluation following 2025 well results.

Gabon: Dussafu expansion campaign set to begin

Courtesy BW Energy's Q2 2026 presentation
MaBoMo Phase 2

The MaBoMo Phase 2 campaign has started.

BW Energy expects to start the MaBoMo Phase 2 drilling campaign later this quarter on the Dussafu PSC offshore Gabon.

This will add four new production wells to the MaBoMo platform, each contributing about 5,000 bbl/d, with first oil expected early next year.

At present, two pilot wells are being drilled to appraise the Northwest Hibiscus discovery. If successful, both will be fast-tracked to form additional producers at the tail end of the MaBoMo Phase 2 program, potentially delivering a further 10,000 bbl/d.

An electrical submersible pump (ESP) in one of the existing Dussafu wells has been malfunctioning, constraining production from one well. A workover may be needed.

Bourdon development moves toward first oil

In May, the partners took FID on the Bourdon field development and are targeting first oil in first-quarter 2028. The initial development will be via three new production wells and a wellhead platform converted from a jackup rig, with 12 well slots to accommodate future upside from nearby prospects.

Production will travel through a new pipeline to the FPSO BW Adolo for processing and offloading, with no upgrades required on the FPSO.

Courtesy BW Energy's Q2 2026 presentation
Strong production runway at Dussafu

MaBoMo Phase 2 first oil is expected in first-quarter 2027, and Bourdon Phase 1 first oil is expected a year later in first-quarter 2028.

Brazil developments progress in Campos and Espírito basins

Offshore Brazil, construction continues for BW Energy’s Maromba development in the Campos Basin with conversion underway in Dubai of a jackup rig to a combined wellhead and drilling platform. The associated FPSO refurbishment is also advancing at the yard in China.

The company added that its Golfinho Boost project in the Espírito Basin is on track, with the ESP skids due to be delivered late this year and installed in early 2027.

In May, BW Energy took FID on the four-well Golfinho infill Phase 1 development, which will lift production across the Golfinho area to around 30,000 b/d in 2029.

The program will be combined with work to extend the FPSO’s lifespan out to 2042.

Namibia appraisal studies continue

Offshore Namibia, the company is analyzing data from the Kharas-1A appraisal well, completed in late 2025. This confirmed a working petroleum system with condensate and/or light oil.

In June, it launched a data room process to support outside input into appraisal and development planning,

For the time being, the offshore Kudu gas field appraisal program remains on hold.

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About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Staff Writer / Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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