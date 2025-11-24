Appraisal results, redevelopment initiatives and regional updates signal offshore Africa’s growth path

Exploration and development activity across Africa’s offshore basins continues to advance, with recent drilling results offshore Namibia confirming a working petroleum system, new redevelopment initiatives offshore Angola, and strategic updates from operators in South Africa and Benin.

The following is a compilation of the latest offshore energy news from the region.

BW Energy completes drilling on Kharas-1 appraisal well

BW Energy’s Kharas-1 appraisal well in the Kudu license area offshore Namibia found dry gas and liquid hydrocarbons in multiple reservoir intervals, according to a Nov. 19 company press release.

Plug and abandonment operations are underway, with the well having reached a total depth of 5,100 m.

The well delivered dry gas shows while intersecting various shallow turbidite reservoirs, with the reservoir properties and the acquired whole core now undergoing assessment.

In the deeper section, the well encountered hydrocarbons in a fractured volcaniclastic reservoir, confirming a working petroleum system with condensate and/or light oil.

Analysis continues to determine the extent of the system, the reservoir properties and future appraisal options.

The well “achieved its technical objective of testing multiple targets within a single penetration and delivered valuable geological, geochemical and petrophysical data. The results also confirm, for the first time, the presence of liquid hydrocarbons within the Kudu block…," CEO Carl Arnet said. “Our forward program will focus on further high-value targets based on the presence of liquid hydrocarbons as well as gas and the learnings from Kharas-1A.”

Afrentra proceeds with development work offshore Angola

Elsewhere in the region, Afentra reported Nov. 19 that it is working up opportunities to redevelop certain discoveries on its recently awarded Block 3/24 offshore Angola, which it operates with a 40% interest.

The company is also a partner in offshore Block 3/05 where there are plans to drill up to two new wells and three workovers in 2026.

Eco Atlantic announces South Africa, Namibia and Guyana updates

Eco Atlantic, according to its latest quarterly report, has renamed Block 1 in the Orange Basin offshore South Africa Block 1 CBK, in recognition of the company’s Founder Colin Brent McKinley, who died earlier this month.

Eco was awarded a 75% interest in Block 1 in June 2024.

To date, the company has acquired existing seismic data and is conducting interpretation and a farm-out process.

On Nov. 19, the Petroleum Agency of South Africa granted the assignment and transfer of a 25% interest from Eco’s local JV partner Tosaco Energy to OrangeBasin Energies.

Eco said it has also started assessing appraisal options for the Jethro-1 and Joe-1 heavy oil discoveries offshore Guyana drilled by former operator Tullow Oil, following the ExxonMobil-led partnership’s FID on the Hamerhead development in the Stabroek Block.

Sèmè drilling campaign encounters technical issues

Offshore Benin, the FSO for Akrake Petroleum’s Sèmè Field redevelopment has arrived, according to Akrake’s part-owner Rex International Holding. The mooring system is being installed and will be connected via a flowline to the MOPU, due to reach the field location shortly.

The initial three-well development drilling campaign has run into some technical issues that require remedial actions, but first production is still targeted prior to year-end 2025.