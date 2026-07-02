Prime Global Energies cleared to join Tower Resources in offshore Namibia license

Tower Resources has received written approval from the Namibian Ministry of Industries, Mines and Energy (MIME) for an offshore license farm-out in the Walvis Basin.

The transaction for PEL96 is with Prime Global Energies.

Tower still has to receive approval for the proposed purchase by its subsidiary Tower Resources (Namibia) of an additional 5% interest in the license from its local partner, ZM Fourteen Investment, first announced in March 2025.

Chairman and CEO Jeremy Asher said Prime brings “substantial technical and financial resources and a track record of operational success.”

The license covers three blocks, with oil shows from two previously drilled wells.