Prime Global Energies cleared to join Tower Resources in offshore Namibia license
Why this news matters:
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Regulatory approval clears the final major hurdle for Tower Resources’ farm-out of offshore PEL96, allowing the company and its new partner to move toward completing the transaction and advancing exploration plans offshore Namibia.
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The deal brings in Prime Global Energies as a partner, potentially adding technical and financial resources to support exploration activity in one of the world's most closely watched emerging offshore basins.
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The development highlights continued industry interest in Namibia’s offshore acreage following a series of recent high-profile discoveries that have elevated the country’s exploration potential.
Tower Resources has received written approval from the Namibian Ministry of Industries, Mines and Energy (MIME) for an offshore license farm-out in the Walvis Basin.
The transaction for PEL96 is with Prime Global Energies.
Tower still has to receive approval for the proposed purchase by its subsidiary Tower Resources (Namibia) of an additional 5% interest in the license from its local partner, ZM Fourteen Investment, first announced in March 2025.
Chairman and CEO Jeremy Asher said Prime brings “substantial technical and financial resources and a track record of operational success.”
The license covers three blocks, with oil shows from two previously drilled wells.