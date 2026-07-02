Prime Global Energies cleared to join Tower Resources in offshore Namibia license

The farm-in should advance exploration of the offshore acreage in the Walvis Basin.
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July 2, 2026
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Why this news matters:

  • Regulatory approval clears the final major hurdle for Tower Resources’ farm-out of offshore PEL96, allowing the company and its new partner to move toward completing the transaction and advancing exploration plans offshore Namibia. 

  • The deal brings in Prime Global Energies as a partner, potentially adding technical and financial resources to support exploration activity in one of the world's most closely watched emerging offshore basins. 

  • The development highlights continued industry interest in Namibia’s offshore acreage following a series of recent high-profile discoveries that have elevated the country’s exploration potential.

 

ID 406824991 © Hryhorii Turik | Dreamstime.com
Namibia map and flag
Courtesy Tower Resources' Corporate summary presentation, June 2024
Map of PEL 96 offshore Namibia

Tower Resources has received a formal letter of approval from the Namibian Ministry of Industries, Mines and Energy for the farm-out of PEL96 offshore Namibia to Prime Global Energies Ltd.

Tower Resources has received written approval from the Namibian Ministry of Industries, Mines and Energy (MIME) for an offshore license farm-out in the Walvis Basin.

The transaction for PEL96 is with Prime Global Energies.

Tower still has to receive approval for the proposed purchase by its subsidiary Tower Resources (Namibia) of an additional 5% interest in the license from its local partner, ZM Fourteen Investment, first announced in March 2025.

Chairman and CEO Jeremy Asher said Prime brings “substantial technical and financial resources and a track record of operational success.”

The license covers three blocks, with oil shows from two previously drilled wells.

Latest offshore Namibian news:

Courtesy Saipem
Saipem 12000 drillship
Downhole data suggests communication with a previously proven reservoir fairway.
July 1, 2026
Courtesy Shell
Shell advances exploration in Namibia’s Orange Basin with latest well results
The Merlin-1X well delivers ‘the most promising subsurface results to date’ in PEL 0039, says Shell.
June 10, 2026
Courtesy QatarEnergy
QatarEnergy announces new oil discovery offshore Namibia
The company reports ‘encouraging’ oil shows from the Merlin-1X exploration well.
June 9, 2026

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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