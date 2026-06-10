Shell advances exploration in Namibia’s Orange Basin with latest well results

Shell, alongside its partners QatarEnergy and NAMCOR, has reported encouraging exploration results from its Merlin-1X exploration well in Petroleum Exploration License No. 0039 (PEL 0039), offshore Namibia, further advancing its evaluation of this Orange Basin block.

The Merlin-1X well, spudded on April 8, 2026, is the tenth well drilled in the license, which is operated by Shell. It successfully penetrated the Coniacian play and has delivered the most promising subsurface results to date in PEL 0039. This indicates good reservoir quality with light oil and limited associated gas, compared to prior results within the license.

Shell says that the results enhance its understanding of the basin and support continued evaluation of the resource and its commercial potential across the license. Further drilling later in 2026 is under consideration as part of a broader exploratory appraisal program.

Merlin-1X is delivering “the most promising subsurface results to date,” QatarEnergy reported earlier this week, with “good reservoir quality, light oil, and limited associated gas.”