Rhino Resources finds more oil with Capricornus delineation well offshore Namibia

Rhino Resources’ latest appraisal well on the Capricornus oil discovery offshore Namibia appears to have confirmed reservoir continuity across the accumulation.

The Capricornus-1A well was drilled by the Saipem 12000 drillship in 1,285 m of water on Block 2914 in PEL 85 in the Orange Basin. It reached total depth of 4,818 m MD on June 11, having penetrated a gross reservoir interval of 46 m.

PEL 85 is operated by Rhino with a working interest of 42.5%. Co-venturers are Azule Energy (42.5%), NAMCOR (10%) and Korres Investments (5%).

During the operation, a representative core was taken from the main reservoir section, and wireline logging and formation evaluation data were also collected.

Early analysis of downhole pressure data indicates an oil-bearing, sandstone reservoir in pressure communication with the reservoir fairway discovered previously by the Capricornus-1X well.

Retrieved core, pressure and wireline data will be integrated with the results from previous wells across the license to support continued appraisal and exploration of other structures on PEL 85.

"The Capricornus-1A well has delivered important information that advances our understanding of the morphology of the Capricornus reservoir system…," Rhino CEO Travis Smithard said. “The well has also provided critical information on deeper geological intervals that were not encountered at Capricornus-1X, improving our understanding of how subsurface structures are defining the play fairways across the license area."

Earlier this year, Rhino Resources confirmed a light oil discovery with its first exploration well offshore Namibia. The Capricornus 1-X well, spudded by the drillship Noble Venturer in February on the Capricornus prospect in Block 2914 in the Orange Basin, reached total depth of 4,957 m TVDSS in early April after penetrating the Lower Cretaceous target.