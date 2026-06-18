Panoro Energy consolidates position in oil-producing Block G offshore Equatorial Guinea

The company has increased its non-operated interest to more than 54% after concluding a transaction with Kosmos Energy.
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June 18, 2026
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Equatorial Guinea Offshore Production Assets

“For Kosmos, the transaction high grades our portfolio by divesting high unit operating cost production and increases balance sheet resilience, with retained exposure to future upside from the assets," said Andrew G. Inglis, Kosmos Energy’s chairman and CEO. 

Panoro Energy has completed its acquisition of a subsidiary of Kosmos Energy that holds a 40.375% interest in Block G offshore Equatorial Guinea.

It follows the receipt of competition clearance from the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC).

The block contains the producing Ceiba Field and offshore Okume Complex, in which Panoro has held a 14.25% equity interest since early 2021

Panoro expects to achieve its next crude oil lifting from the block—about  546,000 bbl—at the start of July.

Panoro Executive Chairman Julien Balkany said this was a “transformational and strongly accretive transaction for Panoro, materially increasing our participation in a core producing asset. 

“Having been a partner in Block G since 2021, we know the asset well and have a high degree of confidence in its quality, cash generation potential and remaining upside.”

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About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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