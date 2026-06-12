TGS advances Equatorial Guinea survey as Shearwater and Viridien push seismic, data capabilities

TGS advances Equatorial Guinea MegaSurvey

TGS has signed an accord with Equatorial Guinea’s Ministry of Hydrocarbon and Mining Development of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea to develop a multi-client offshore MegaSurvey.

The first planned phase involves post-stack reprocessing of about 27,273 km of legacy 2D seismic data and about 35,000 sq km of 3D seismic data. The task should be completed during the third quarter.

MegaSurveys, TGS explained, are harmonized 3D seismic datasets covering large contiguous areas. Their purpose is to strengthen confidence in geological interpretation, improve understanding of structural and stratigraphic frameworks, and reduce exploration uncertainty.

The longer-term plan is to create a seamless seismic data product across Equatorial Guinea’s offshore basins, which would comprise about 46,343 line km of 2D data and more than 59,000 sq km of 3D data.

“The Equatorial Guinea MegaSurvey is the first of its kind in the country and will apply TGS’ latest imaging technology to address key subsurface challenges and support exploration risk reduction across the Rio del Rey and Rio Muni basins," David Hajovsky, EVP of Multi-Client at TGS, said. “The product is designed to provide customers with a basin-wide regional screening tool, supporting prospect identification, prospect ranking and planning for future work commitments.”