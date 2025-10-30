Searcher reprocessing legacy seismic offshore Equatorial Guinea

To support Equatorial Guinea’s next licensing round in 2026, Searcher is reprocessing 8,500 km of data over the country’s offshore basins to provide improved imaging of the subsurface potential.
Oct. 30, 2025
Courtesy Searcher
seismic reprocessing data offshore Equatorial Guinea

Searcher has launched a seismic reprocessing initiative covering 8,500 km of offshore data in Equatorial Guinea.

Searcher will perform reprocessing of 8,500 km of seismic data acquired offshore Equatorial Guinea.

The high-resolution imaging results will be issued before the EG Ronda 2026 licensing round begins next April.

Searcher will employ modern broadband pre-stack depth migration (PSDM) and full waveform inversion (FWI) techniques for the legacy datasets to enhance structural and stratigraphic resolution of the subsurface and to highlight further exploration potential.

For the licensing round, the government plans to offer up to 24 blocks.

