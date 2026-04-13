bp set to enter three licenses offshore Namibia as operator

The company has agreed to cover Eco for much of the early-phase exploration costs, and Eco has the options to farm down its 25% interest in future to other potential partners.

Gordon Birrell, bp’s Executive Vice President—Production & Operations, said: “Namibia is a region attracting growing industry interest and has a number of exciting frontier basins. This agreement marks bp’s entry into the country as an operator, strengthens bp’s exploration portfolio and provides long-term growth potential.”

In fact, the company already has a presence offshore Namibia via its joint venture with Azule Energy, which has participated in successful discovery wells drilled by Rhino Resources in the Orange basin: Volans-1X and Capricornus-1X.

Namibia has become one of the hottest exploration frontiers in the world since the major light-oil discoveries in the Orange Basin (south of the country) starting in 2022, led by Shell (Graff), TotalEnergies (Venus), and others. These have proven multi-billion-barrel potential in a new Cretaceous play.

The Walvis Basin, where these three blocks are located (north-central offshore Namibia), is a separate, less-drilled basin compared to the Orange Basin. It is considered more frontier but shares similar geological elements from the opening of the South Atlantic. Previous wells have shown oil shows and encouraging leads, but no major commercial discovery yet.

This deal gives bp its first operated position in Namibia’s Walvis Basin, while it already has non-operated exposure in the hotter Orange Basin through its Azule Energy joint venture (with Eni), which participated in recent successful wells (Volans-1X and Capricornus-1X) drilled by Rhino Resources.

For Eco Atlantic, this is a strong validation — bringing in a supermajor as operator significantly de-risks the acreage and reduces their funding exposure while they retain a meaningful 25% stake.

The move reflects growing industry confidence in Namibia’s offshore potential, with majors accelerating activity ahead of expected first oil from the Orange Basin around 2029. bp’s entry as operator underscores the belief that the Walvis Basin could deliver similar success with modern seismic and drilling. The farm-in positions bp well for potential high-impact exploration in a region that is attracting significant international attention.