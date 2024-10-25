Galp resumes exploration drilling offshore Namibia

Galp Energia has started its second exploration and appraisal drilling campaign on blocks 2813A and 2814B in the Orange basin offshore Namibia.

According to Sintana Energy, which has an indirect interest in Galp’s partner Custos Energy, up to four wells could be drilled comprising two exploration and two appraisal wells.

The overall aim is to increase understanding of the volume and quality of the giant Mopane discovery earlier this year, thought to hold 10 BBoe in place. A drill stem test flowed at a constrained rate of 14,000 boe/d.