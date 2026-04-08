Aker BP’s Symra subsea tieback delivers first oil

Aker BP has produced first oil from the Symra field development in the Norwegian North Sea, nine months ahead of the original schedule.

Symra, containing an estimated 63 MMboe, has been connected via a subsea tieback to the Ivar Aasen platform, 7 km to the southwest. The project was sanctioned in 2022.

Production will be partly processed at the platform before being sent to the offshore Edvard Grieg platform for final processing.

The development comprises four wells on a subsea template, with modifications to both platforms to accommodate the subsea infrastructure and raise processing capacity at Edvard Grieg.

This is in a new part of the Eiga area and represents the first production from a Zechstein carbonate reservoir on the Norwegian shelf.

TechnipFMC supplied the subsea systems, Moreld Apply performed modifications at Edvard Grieg, and Aibel managed the program at Ivar Aasen. In addition, Odfjell Drilling and Halliburton jointly conducted drilling operations through Aker BP’s drilling and wells alliance.

Aker BP operates Symra in licenses PL167/167B/167C, in partnership with Equinor and DNO Norge.