Dana Petroleum, Serica Energy shut down Triton FPSO again

Operations have been shut down on the Triton FPSO in the UK North Sea due to an issue with the flare system – the latest in a series of technical problems that have caused disruption on the facility and its satellite fields.
Related To: 
Oct. 8, 2025
Courtesy EnerMech
Triton FPSO

In July, EnerMech was awarded a three-year fixed term contract with a further two by two-year extension option periods by Dana Petroleum. The contract covers the provision of offshore shutdown support services for the Triton FPSO vessel.

Dana Petroleum has temporarily suspended operations at the Triton FPSO in the central UK North Sea, following a problem with the flare system.

According to partner Serica Energy, production should resume shortly, but at constrained rates until the root cause of the problem has been identified and resolved.

This is the latest of a series of technical hitches that have disrupted operations on the FPSO, which handles production from multiple satellite fields.

Last month, a vibration issue came to light in the compressor, which took a fortnight to fix.

“It is incredibly frustrating to once again be reporting on a non-operated asset that should be performing better than it is. We are stepping up talks with the operator regarding the future running of the Triton FPSO, aiming to deliver a more robust performance for all stakeholders with production levels that match the subsurface potential.”

Chris Cox, CEO, Serica Energy

Exclusive content:

ID 193294057 © Arild Lilleboe | Dreamstime.com
North Sea outlook: Activity gap between Norway and UK set to grow
Out to 2030, Norway is expected to attract $43 billion in E&P investment, while the UK is expected to bring in $11.3 billion.
July 8, 2025
ID 347677371 © Al Victor | Dreamstime.com
Review of global FPSO inventory reveals deployment trends
While FPSOs are the most common deepwater development concept, half of the worldwide fleet resides in shallow water.
March 14, 2025
ID 11024189 © Trondur | Dreamstime.com
North Sea oil and gas operation
Norway must focus on maintenance strategies that ensure long-term operational stability.
Nov. 8, 2024
Sign up for Offshore eNewsletters

Related

Importance of FSRUs for a dynamic LNG market
Offshore wind measurements: How much is enough?
2025 Offshore Brazil Regional Report
Sponsored