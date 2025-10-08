Dana Petroleum, Serica Energy shut down Triton FPSO again

Dana Petroleum has temporarily suspended operations at the Triton FPSO in the central UK North Sea, following a problem with the flare system.

According to partner Serica Energy, production should resume shortly, but at constrained rates until the root cause of the problem has been identified and resolved.

This is the latest of a series of technical hitches that have disrupted operations on the FPSO, which handles production from multiple satellite fields.

Last month, a vibration issue came to light in the compressor, which took a fortnight to fix.